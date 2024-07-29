Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Sells £136,615.15 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £136,615.15 ($176,687.98).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £225.81 ($292.05).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £150 ($194.00).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

CAU opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.70. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £46.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

Centaur Media Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

