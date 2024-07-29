CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.61-1.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.36 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

