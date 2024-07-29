Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $27.52 million and $764,397.21 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,910,538 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,886,082 with 496,663,715 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.47089053 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $509,512.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

