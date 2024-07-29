Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.30 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

