Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $385.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.93.

Charter Communications stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.55. 846,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.14. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

