Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

