Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$418.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
