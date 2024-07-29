Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Down 10.2%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 28,560,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 837% from the average daily volume of 3,047,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

