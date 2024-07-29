Chijet Motor Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st (NASDAQ:CJET)

Shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.
Chijet Motor Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJET opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $96.00.
About Chijet Motor
