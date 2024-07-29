Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.