Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.