Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.72. 4,303,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,246,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.