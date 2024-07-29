Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.29

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3341 dividend. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.