Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.18. 587,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.28.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

