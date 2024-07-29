CIBC Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$116.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$112.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBD.B stock opened at C$92.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.29. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

