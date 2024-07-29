CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $179.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.24.

NYSE TFII traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,163. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

