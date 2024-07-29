CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $208.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.64.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.54 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

