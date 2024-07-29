Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 99,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 139,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Coeptis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

