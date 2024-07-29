Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LDP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.79. 22,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,781. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

