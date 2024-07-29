Coinmetro Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $192,607.32 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,186.92 or 0.99926161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,770,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

