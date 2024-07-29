Coinmetro Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,754.19 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $186,754.19 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,783.12 or 0.99967452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00071049 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,770,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

