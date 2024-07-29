Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) vs. TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Head to Head Review

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -61.27% 7.94% 5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -53.47, suggesting that its share price is 5,447% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.62 -$103.99 million ($5.85) -3.41

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and TXO Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbine Valley Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbine Valley Resources and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

