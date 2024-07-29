Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Commvault Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $127.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.