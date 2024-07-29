Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Commvault Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $127.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

