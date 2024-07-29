Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

