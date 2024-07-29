CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head-To-Head Review

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 2.94 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.15 CompoSecure $390.63 million 1.66 $19.24 million $0.97 8.31

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure 5.14% -11.00% 45.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

CompoSecure beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

