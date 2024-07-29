Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 27,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
