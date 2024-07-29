Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT remained flat at $51.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,126,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,180. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.