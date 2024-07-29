COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.540-2.580 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,321. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

