Cormark Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$10.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPB. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

SPB stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.89. 659,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,488. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.32.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

