Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 2,290 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02.

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 244,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

