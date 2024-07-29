Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 1,035,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

