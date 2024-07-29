Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 3.2%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.08. 231,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 761,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

