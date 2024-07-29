Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

