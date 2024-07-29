Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.