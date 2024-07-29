Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0897 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $7.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00040687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

