CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.3% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $265.50 and last traded at $262.06. Approximately 5,011,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,039,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 492.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

