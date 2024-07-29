Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.