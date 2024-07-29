crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $139.97 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $139.97 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99275522 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $30,256,853.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

