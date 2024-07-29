Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,241. The stock has a market cap of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cryoport has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

