CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $34,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

CSX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

