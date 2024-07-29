Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,287 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,028.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 809.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $282.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $188.71 and a twelve month high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

