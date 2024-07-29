Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of ATDS stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

