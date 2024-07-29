Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTCK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,402. Davis Commodities has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.