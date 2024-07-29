DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.50

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
DCC Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
