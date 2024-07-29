Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 6555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).
Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile
Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.
