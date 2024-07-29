Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

