Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 110

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Just Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JUST stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 114.39 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,012,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,073. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.60. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.50).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

