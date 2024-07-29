Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 110

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.
Just Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JUST stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 114.39 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,012,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,073. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.60. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.50).
Just Group Company Profile
