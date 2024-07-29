Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $353.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,306. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

