DeversiFi (DVF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,627.71

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $1,627.71 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

