dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $14,208.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00109855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,678,225 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

