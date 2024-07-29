DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

